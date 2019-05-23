New Škoda Auto plant to be set up in Turkey or Bulgaria

A new production factory for multiple Škoda car models, as well as other Volkswagen vehicles, will be created in either Turkey or Bulgaria, the weekly magazine Škodovácký odborář reports. Škoda trade union boss Jaroslav Povšík told the outlet that Turkey is seen as having solid infrastructure, but Bulgaria is another option due to it being a more politically stable location and an EU member.

The trade unions have said they will demand an answer from the company leadership about whether the project will impact employment in the Czech Republic and how it will benefit the company’s business plan.