New regulations on exotic animals to target circuses

The Ministry of Agriculture is planning to tighten the regulations governing the breeding of exotic animals, Czech Television reported. The changes are set to mainly concern circus operators, in particular those whose acts include elephants, bears and tigers.

Under the draft bill, which has been submitted for consideration by the cabinet, anybody intending to use certain types of animals in circuses or to film them for TV or the big screen would require a license from the State Veterinary Authority.

Some animal rights groups say the moves don’t go far enough. David Gardáš of the organisation Freedom for Animals told Czech Television the proposed rules were merely a stopgap and that a total ban on animals in circuses was inevitable.