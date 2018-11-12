New Prague leadership signs coalition agreement

Representatives of the Pirate Party, the civic movement Praha sobě and the Allied Forces for Prague (comprising TOP 09, the Christian Democrats and Mayors and Independents) which have been in talks on forming a new Prague government signed a coalition agreement and policy program statement on Monday.
Zdeněk Hřib of the Pirate Party is to be the new mayor of Prague.
The Civic Democrats, who won the communal elections in Prague, were by-passed and will go into the opposition.
