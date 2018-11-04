New plaque in Shanghai commemorates China's assistance to Czech Jews

A new plaque was unveiled in Shanghai on Sunday commemorating China's assistance to Czech Jews, who were fleeing Europe to escape the Holocaust.

The event was attended by Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček, who is part of the government delegation accompanying President Miloš Zeman on his official visit to China.

Mr Petříček also visited the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum, commemorating the Jewish refugees who lived in the city during World War II, which is located in former synagogue.

The official programme of president Zeman's visit starts on Sunday evening with a reception hosted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The two heads of state are scheduled to meet for talks on Monday.