New papal nuncio to arrive in Prague next week

Msgr. Charles Daniel Balvo, who was appointed the new papal nuncio to the Czech Republic, is expected to arrive in Prague on November 22nd. He will be met at Prague airport by Cardinal Dominik Duka.
Msgr. Charles Daniel Balvo was ordained priest in 1976 in New York. He entered the diplomatic corps of the Holy See a year later.
He has served in the nunciatures in Ghana, Ecuador, Chile, the Czech Republic, Jordan and Lithuania. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish, French and Czech.
