New map shows where and how victims of Soviet-led invasion died

The Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes has launched an interactive map showing where victims of the 1968 invasion met their deaths. It details the victims’ names and where, when and how they died in connection with the Soviet-led invasion between August 1968 and August 1969.

The map’s co-creator, historian Milan Bárta, said that while people initially died in big cities, later victims met their deaths on country roads as the result of traffic accidents as soldiers were barred from entering cities and withdrew to the regions.

Link to map (in Czech): https://obetiokupace.dejepis21.cz/