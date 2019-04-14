New law to bar healers with criminal records

New legislation will bar healers and alternative medicine practitioners who do not have clean criminal records, Novinky.cz reported on Sunday. The condition already applies to regular doctors. A law on healing services drafted by the Ministry of Health is now set to go through the legislative process.

Healers who are already working will be required to register again in order to get a license. This will be denied to those who have been sentenced to a year in prison or have been found guilty of crimes injurious to life or health. A national register of healers will also be created.