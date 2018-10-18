New foreign minister Tomáš Petříček to present policy vision

Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats), the new minister of foreign affairs, is due to outline his policy priorities at a debate on Thursday evening organised by Association for International Affairs (AMO), a private think tank.

Petříček has said that he wants the Czech Republic to be securely anchored in the European Union and NATO and to actively promote respect for international law. In that regard, he told Czech Radio sanctions were among the few instruments available to the EU to influence Russia’s behaviour.

On another hot button issue, that of EU quotas for accepting refugees, Petříček said the Czech position is to rather work to stabilize countries or origin for migrants and refugees rather that to settle them abroad.