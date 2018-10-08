New foreign minister to be appointed next week

President Miloš Zeman is to appoint Tomáš Petříček foreign minister on October 16th, the president’s spokesman announced on Monday.

Although the appointment had been expected already this week, it was reportedly postponed due to the fact that the president will be travelling to Slovakia to attend a Visegrad Group summit in Bratislava.

The Czech foreign ministry has been run on a temporary basis by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jan Hamáček, after President Zeman refused to appoint the Social Democrat’s previous nominee Miroslav Poche to the post.