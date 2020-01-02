New electronic sick note system working well, says labour minister

A new system of electronic sick notes that went into effect in the New Year is working well, says the minister of labour and social affairs, Jana Maláčová. She told reporters that the social administration had received over 3,000 e-sick notes by 10 am on Thursday. Minister Maláčová said that patients would no longer have to deliver documents anywhere in person.

The system had been due to come into effect a year previously. PM Andrej Babiš’s first government wanted to abandon it and create a new version, but Minister Maláčová revived the project when her party the Social Democrats entered a coalition with Mr. Babiš’s ANO.