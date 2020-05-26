New Construction Code should reach lower house in September

New legislation on construction that should majorly impact building in the Czech Republic is set to go to the government’s legislative council on Thursday. The new Construction Code will then go before the Chamber of Deputies in September, the prime minister, Andrej Babiš, said on Tuesday.

The legislation should enter force in spring of next year and gradually take full effect by the middle of 2023.

The government says the new code will simplify and speed up planning permission processes, which it says are costing the economy billions of crowns ever year.

However, critics say it changed so much in the comment procedure that it will in fact make construction work more complicated.