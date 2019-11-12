New breakwaters now in place at Prague’s Charles Bridge

Wooden breakwaters aimed at protecting Prague’s Charles Bridge from ice and flooding are now back in place following a major renovation job, Novinky.cz reported. New breakwaters, which stand in front of seven of the bridge’s 15 arches, were installed at a cost of CZK 30 million.
The structures replaced ones dating from 2004. The previous breakwaters were destroyed by flooding two years earlier.
