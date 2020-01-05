Broadcast Archive

New-born found in South Moravia babybox is nation’s 200th

Brian Kenety
05-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A new-born boy was placed into a babybox in Blansko, South Moravia on Saturday evening. The baby is the 200th infant in the Czech Republic to be abandoned in this manner.

The babybox system was introduced in 2005 by founder Ludvík Hess. There are now 76 such facilities monitored by doctors across the country.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 