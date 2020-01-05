New-born found in South Moravia babybox is nation’s 200th

A new-born boy was placed into a babybox in Blansko, South Moravia on Saturday evening. The baby is the 200th infant in the Czech Republic to be abandoned in this manner.
The babybox system was introduced in 2005 by founder Ludvík Hess. There are now 76 such facilities monitored by doctors across the country.
