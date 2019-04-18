New-born boy found in Mělník baby-box

Officials at Mělník hospital say a healthy new-born boy was left in their baby-box on Wednesday evening. According to the founder of the Czech baby-box system, the boy was in good condition and was given the name Vladislav.
Since the system was introduced in 2005, altogether 188 children unwanted by their parents have been saved through baby-boxes. There are currently 76 such facilities, monitored by doctors, across the Czech Republic,
Czechs offer restoration experts to help France rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
“We will remember them”: Trevor Sage, the Englishman cleaning Prague’s Holocaust memorial plaques
The Czech “koruna” celebrates 100th birthday
Czech “breastfeeding guerrilla” mums stage “feed-ins” over incident at Austrian bank
Czech archaeologists reveal identity of ancient Egyptian Queen