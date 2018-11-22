New apostolic nuncio to arrive in Czech Republic on Thursday

The new apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic, Charles Daniel Balvo, is set to arrive in the Czech Republic on Thursday. The American, who has already served at the Prague nunciature, was appointed to the post by Pope Francis in September of this year. He will replace Giuseppe Leanza, who has served as apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic for the past seven years.
Mr Balvo will be the fifth papal nuncio to the Czech Republic since 1990. Among his first tasks will be to choose candidates to replace Cardinal Dominik Duka in the post of Prague Archbishop, when his term in office expires.
