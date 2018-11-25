New altar at famous Prague 1930s church consecrated

A new altar at Prague’s 1930s Church of the Most Sacred Heart of Our Lord has been blessed. The altar, designed by architects Josef Pleskot and Norbert Schmidt, was consecrated by Bishop Zdenek Wasserbaur during a ceremony on Saturday evening.

The Roman Catholic church, which is located in the Vinohrady district, was designed by Slovene architect Jože Plečnik, who was also responsible for a number of other significant projects in Prague.