Network of community centers for mental health being established

Sixteen more community centers for mental health will open around the country in the coming years, Health Minister Adam Vojtěch announced at the opening of such a center in Prague’s Prosek district on Thursday.

The building of a network of mental health community centers is part of an attempt to erase the stigma surrounding mental health problems and enable patients who have been released from hospital to continue getting professional aid and advice. The understanding is that more patients will also approach such a center in the event of problems.

Five such centers were built this year and their number should reach 30 by 2021.