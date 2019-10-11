Netflix officially launches Czech-language user interface

US video streaming Netflix officially launched its Czech-language user interface on Friday. An estimated 1,000 films, approximately 20 percent of all content now streaming on the Czech version of Netflix, have received additional Czech subtitles or dubbing. Netflix has also begun to license and stream original Czech and Slovak-language films, which appear with English subtitles.

Netflix, which has been available in Czechia since 2016, is gearing up for increased competition on the Czech streaming market, with Apple TV+ set to launch in November at a significantly lower price.