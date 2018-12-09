Nephew of Armenian ex-president detained in Prague

Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of former Armenian president and prime minister Serzh Sargsyan, was detained by Czech police in Prague on Friday, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday.

Armenia’s Police Chief Valery Osipyan he would be extradited to Armenia later, adding that the prosecution was currently dealing with the paperwork. Narek Sargsyan was internationally wanted since July 2018 for illegal possession and acquisition of firearms and explosives and drug trafficking.