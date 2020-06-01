Neovlivni.cz: Government downplaying EU assistance to entrepreneurs

The Czech government has been downplaying financial aid provided by the EU to entrepreneurs and companies hit by the COVID-19 crisis, the news site Neovlivni.cz writes.

Neovlivni says a substantial part of the aid packages which the government presents as state assistance within the COVID I and II programs are financed by the European Union. In COVID I, close to half of the total sum of one billion crowns, comes from EU funds; COVID II, amounting to five billion crowns, draws entirely on EU finances, according to Magdalena Frouzová from the Czech Representation of the European Commission.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš previously wrote on Twitter that there is nothing to "thank" the European Union for since the money that goes into the COVID programs had already been allocated to the Czech Republic within the 2014-2020 period and had not been used up.