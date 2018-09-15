Neighbours come together for outdoor festival

Daniela Lazarová
15-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

More than 100 neighbourhoods in Prague and 23 other towns and cities joined the annual outdoor festival Zažít město jinak (Different City Experience) organized by the civic association Auto*Mat.

Billed as a celebration of public space, the event involves neighbours getting together for a meal outdoors, concerts, theatre performances and workshops.The event has gained increasing popularity and is being held for the thirteenth time this year.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 