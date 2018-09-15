Neighbours come together for outdoor festival

More than 100 neighbourhoods in Prague and 23 other towns and cities joined the annual outdoor festival Zažít město jinak (Different City Experience) organized by the civic association Auto*Mat.
Billed as a celebration of public space, the event involves neighbours getting together for a meal outdoors, concerts, theatre performances and workshops.The event has gained increasing popularity and is being held for the thirteenth time this year.
Dog discovers Bronze Age treasure in Kostelec
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October