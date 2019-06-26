Nedomanský to become second Czech in ice hockey Hall of Fame

Retired forward Václav Nedomanský will become the second Czech inducted into ice hockey’s Hall of Fame in Toronto in November. The only Czech to previously receive this accolade was goaltender Dominik Hašek in 2014.
Nedomanský, who is 75, played for Detroit, New York Rangers and St. Louis in the NHL. He was a member of the Czechoslovak world championship winning team in 1972 and scored 163 goals in 220 games for the national side.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
PwC report: Prague increasingly attractive for real estate investors
Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids forms bridge between the past with the future
Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced