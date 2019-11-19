Nedomanský becomes second Czech inducted into hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto

Retired forward Václav Nedomanský has become the second Czech to be inducted into ice hockey’s Hall of Fame in Toronto. The other Czech to have received this accolade was goaltender Dominik Hašek, back in 2014.

Nedomanský, now 75 and living in California, was a member of the Czechoslovak world championship winning team in 1972 and scored 163 goals in 220 games for the national side.

He later fled from communist Czechoslovakia and arrived in Toronto via Switzerland. It was not until Nedomanský was 33 that he began his career in the NHL, with stops at the Detroit Red Wings, the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.

After his active career, Nedomanský initially worked as a coach, in Schwenningen and Innsbruck. After the fall of the Iron Curtain, he worked as a scout in Europe for the Los Angeles Kings.