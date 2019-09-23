Neckermann travel agency says it will get its Czech clients home safely

The travel agency Neckermann, which is part of the bankrupt British travel agency Thomas Cook, has issued a statement saying the collapse of its mother company should not affect its own clients.

The head of marketing at Neckermann, Jan Šrámek, said the travel agency has approximately 1,100 Czech clients abroad who should return on schedule with no foreseeable problems.

The return flights have been covered and everything should go according to schedule, Šrámek said.

He noted that in connection with the recent developments the company might have to scrap the foreign holidays of clients who have not yet left but gave assurances their money would be refunded in full.

According to the head of the Association of Czech Travel Agencies Jan Papež, the problem could affect Czech clients who had bought their holidays in Germany or Great Britain.