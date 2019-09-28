Neckermann cancelling more trips as uncertainty over its future grows

The Czech branch of the travel agency Neckermann, which is part of the bankrupt British group Thomas Cook, has cancelled the trips of another 500 clients, as uncertainty regarding it future grows.The company still has 800 Czech clients abroad.

So far the Czech branch of Neckermann has not filed for bankruptcy. According to the deputy chair of the Association of Czech Travel Agencies Jan Papez the company will either be sold, file for bankruptcy or its employees may decide to establish a brand new travel agency.