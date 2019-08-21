Nearly two dozen charged following countrywide police crackdown on tax evader group

Following a largescale operation in close to 60 sites across the Czech Republic on Tuesday, the police have now charged 23 suspects with tax evasion and organised crime, the Czech News Agency reports. All except two of the suspects are currently being held in custody.

Members of the elite National Centre for Combating Organised Crime cooperated with the Czech Customs Administration and ordinary police units in the crackdown, which is connected to suspicions of tax dodging worth hundreds of millions of crowns.

The suspects could face more than 10 years in jail if their connection to organised crime is confirmed.