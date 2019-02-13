Nearly a quarter of all Czech mayors are women

24 percent of all mayors in the Czech Republic are women, the Office of the Government said on Wednesday. Women’s representation in local councils is slightly higher, at 28 percent. While these statistics still point to a large disparity betweem men and women in local politics, the Office of Government says it is the highest percentage yet.

According to the NGO Fórum 50%, which supports equal participation of women and men in politics and in decision making, the disparity in numbers is due to parties rarely placing enough women on their candidate lists. In the most recent communal elections, only a third of the candidates were women, government statistics show.