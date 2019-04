Some 844 candidates from 33 parties will be in the running for 21 Czech seats at the European Parliament in next month’s elections, according to data posted on its website by the Czech Statistics Office. The number of people standing is slightly lower than in 2014, though the number of non-affiliated candidates has risen.

Czechs will take part in European Parliament elections for the fourth time at the end of the third week in May. Turnout last time was 18.2 percent.