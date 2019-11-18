Nearly 127,000 sign on to Million Moments for Democracy ‘challenge’

Nearly 127,000 people have signed an online petition or ‘challenge’ by protest group Million Moments for Democracy calling on politicians and ordinary citizens to ensure a flourishing democracy.

The petitioners want politicians “who respect democratic norms and institutions, do not lie or steal, and have no conflicts of interest”. Signatories pledge to “care about others and the state of society, assuming their share of responsibility” for the country to be “free and just”, among other things.

The petition was announced at a Million Moments for Democracy rally on Saturday marking the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution attended over 250,000 people.

In late February the group launched a petition specifically calling on Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) to resign for allegedly not respecting the aforementioned principles. So far, that petition has 433,000 signatories.