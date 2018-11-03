Nearly 1200 people received immediate housing assistance since 2016

Labour offices in the Czech Republic have provided immediate, extraordinary assistance to around 1160 socially deprived tenants since 2016, according to the annual report issued by the government Agency for Social Inclusion, which is set to be debated by the government on Wednesday.

The immediate support is designated for tenants living in lodging houses to pay first and last month's rents in their new housing. Around 560 applications have been turned down by the labour offices.

The government Agency for Social Inclusion was established in 2008 to assist local authorities to resolve housing problems and creating a liaison between people living in social exclusion and labour offices, schools and the police and currently works in 60 municipalities with over 230 socially excluded localities.