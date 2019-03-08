NBA's Tomáš Satoranský ‘refused’ to meet Czech PM Andrej Babiš after match, citing ‘StB past’

Washington Wizards point guard Tomáš Satoranský says he “refused” to meet Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) following the NBA team’s victory at home on Thursday over the Dallas Mavericks.

In a social media posting, he cited the politician’s alleged past as a collaborator with the communist-era secret police, the StB.

The Czech prime minister said he attended the NBA basketball game with his wife to take in the “atmosphere” and did not even try to meet Mr Satoranský, one of the few Czech playing in the American league.

Mr Babiš, who is on an official visit to Washington, D.C., met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House earlier that day.

He told reporters he was not surprised internet “trolls” had spread talk about him ahead of the basketball game and been in touch with Mr Satoranský.