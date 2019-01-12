NBA: Satoranský achieves his first triple-double

In basketball, Tomáš Satoranský has become the first Czech ever to achieve a triple-double. The Czech point guard recorded his first triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, helping Washington beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 on Friday. Satoranský, who is 27 years old, is the only Czech player currently on an NBA contract.
