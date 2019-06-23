Nazi atrocity at Ležáky remembered on 77th anniversary

The 77th anniversary of the burning to the ground of the village of Ležáky in East Bohemian and the murder of its population is being remembered on Sunday at the place where it once stood. Among those due to attend a service and wreath-laying ceremony at Ležáky is Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

The atrocity, which took place on 24 June 1942, came in retaliation for the killing of Nazi governor Reinhard Heydrich and followed the similar destruction of Lidice near Prague. When the Gestapo discovered that the parachutists sent to assassinate Heydrich kept a radio transmitter in Ležáky they murdered 51 of its residents.