NATO’s chief medical adviser: Europe must end its reliance on Asia for protective gear

Zoltán Bubeník, Surgeon General and chief medical adviser to the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance, says the countries where the coronavirus epidemic is on the wane must remain vigilant and stock up on protective gear in readiness for a possible second wave.

In an interview for the news site Novinky.cz General Bubeník said Europe’s reliance on factories in Asia for protective gear had been a big mistake, which must be corrected.

He also highlighted the importance of vaccine programs, saying that with all likelihood the blanket vaccination against tuberculosis in the Czech Republic had helped protect the public against an uncontrolled spread of the infection.