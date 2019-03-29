NATO Supreme Allied Commander praises ‘robust’ Czech plan for increasing defence budget

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Curtis Scaparrotti, has praised the Czech Republic for its ‘robust [military] modernisation plans’, saying that the country belongs to those European states with a clear plan on how to increase defence spending and honour the commitment of reaching 2 percent of GDP. His statement came on Friday during a visit to Prague, where he met with the chiefs of staff of NATO’s Central European member states as well as with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

The Czech Army’s Chief of Staff, Aleš Opata, said he has no doubt his country will fulfil the pledge made at the 2014 NATO summit in Wales, which set out a deadline for increasing spending to 2 percent of GDP on defence by 2024.