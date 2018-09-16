NATO Days at Mošnov airfield attract thousands of visitors

Close to 200,000 people visited the two-day NATO Days and Czech Airforce Days military show at the Mošnov airfield near Ostrava over the weekend.

The highlight of the event was a historical flypast commemorating 100 years of Czechoslovakia to the sound of Vltava from Bedrich Smetana’s cycle of symphonic poems My Country.

The highly popular event offered visitors an air show in which military pilots from NATO member states performed various air stunts, a display of veteran planes as well as modern fighter jets used by the army and a demonstration of ground forces in crisis situations by NATO allies.

The event’s main partner this year was the United States.