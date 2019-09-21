NATO Days airshow underway in Ostrava

The annual NATO Days and Czech Airforce Days military show got underway at the Mošnov airfield near Ostrava on Saturday.

This year’s edition of the event, which is one of the largest military air shows in Europe, will commemorate 70 years since the foundation of the NATO and 20 years since the Czech Republic’s accession to the alliance.

The festival, which runs until Sunday, features demonstrations of combat and rescue equipment, including the American C-5 Super Galaxy transport aircraft. Among the biggest attractions are several aerobatic shows.