NATO changes strategy for patrols in Afghanistan

Czech soldiers serving in NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan will no longer be in the front line of patrols, deputy head of the Joint Operation Centre Štefan Muránský told the daily Pravo.
The NATO command centre changed its strategy after three Czech soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber while patrolling an area near Bagram Military Base in August. In future patrols will be led Afghan soldiers who will be covered by NATO troops.
Dog discovers Bronze Age treasure in Kostelec
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October