NATO changes strategy for patrols in Afghanistan

Daniela Lazarová
15-09-2018
Czech soldiers serving in NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan will no longer be in the front line of patrols, deputy head of the Joint Operation Centre Štefan Muránský told the daily Pravo.

The NATO command centre changed its strategy after three Czech soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber while patrolling an area near Bagram Military Base in August. In future patrols will be led Afghan soldiers who will be covered by NATO troops.

 
 
 
 
 
