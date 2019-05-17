Nationwide Festival of Museum Nights opens in Karlovy Vary

The annual Festival of Museum Nights opens in the West Bohemian spa town of Karlovy Vary on Friday night. Between now and June 8th over 500 museums and cultural institutions in 158 towns and cities will open their doors to the public on a selected night.

Museums pull out all the stops for the annual event organizing special exhibitions, lectures, film-screenings, art competitions and concerts for visitors.

Museums in the Moravian metropolis of Brno will open their doors to visitors on Saturday night. The city of Prague which has 52 museums and galleries is at the end of the marathon with Prague Museum Night scheduled for June 8th.