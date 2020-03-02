National Security Council to meet over coronavirus

The National Security Council is due to meet on Monday morning to adopt further measures to protect the population against the spread of the coronavirus, after the first three cases were confirmed in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has appealed to Czechs not to travel to Italy in the coming days in order to help reduce the spread of the infection. He said he would propose suspending direct flights from Milan and Venice.

The prime minister stressed that people who have been in high-risk locations and have coronavirus symptoms should not seek out medical attention at clinics and hospitals but report the matter over the phone and have medics come to them.

The State Health Institute is operating two information lines around the clock. (People who have questions regarding the coronavirus can call 724 810 106 or 725 191 367.)