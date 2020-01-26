National Security Council to discuss spread of new coronavirus on Monday

The country’s National Security Council is due to meet on Monday to address the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told the Czech News Agency on Sunday.
The deadly virus has killed at least 56 people in China and infected at least 2,000 globally since its discovery in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.
Mr Babiš said random checks are already being carried out at Prague airport, focusing on people who are showing symptoms of the disease. According to Health Minister Adam Vojtěch, there are no immediate plans to introduce blanket screenings of patients arriving from the affected areas.
