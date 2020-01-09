National Security Council met over US-Iran conflict

A meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday addressed the conflict between Iran and the United States following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said after the meeting that Czech police officers, soldiers and civilians in Iraq were safe, adding that the Czech Republic had funds at hand for their possible evacuation from the country.

The Czech Army currently has around 40 soldiers and police officers in Iraq mainly working to train Iraqi security forces to fight against the ISIS militia.

According to the general chief of staff, they will remain stationed in Iraq but increased security measures will be taken to ensure their safety.