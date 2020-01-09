Broadcast Archive

National Security Council met over US-Iran conflict

Ruth Fraňková
09-01-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday addressed the conflict between Iran and the United States following the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said after the meeting that Czech police officers, soldiers and civilians in Iraq were safe, adding that the Czech Republic had funds at hand for their possible evacuation from the country.

The Czech Army currently has around 40 soldiers and police officers in Iraq mainly working to train Iraqi security forces to fight against the ISIS militia.

According to the general chief of staff, they will remain stationed in Iraq but increased security measures will be taken to ensure their safety.

Related articles
Czech soldiers in Iraq, photo: Jakub Novák / Czech Army

Czech PM says no immediate plans for withdrawal of Czech soldiers from Iraq

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Defence Ministry officials have moved to quell concerns over the security of Czech soldiers and police…
Photo: Martina Schneibergová

“The only solution is political” – Organisers of major anti-government protests in Czechia announce plans for the future

Million Moments for Democracy, the anti-government protest movement that brought hundreds of thousands of Czechs onto the streets last…
Mourners holding posters of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani attend a funeral ceremony for him and his comrades, Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2020, photo: ČTK/AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Czech foreign minister: Decisive word on NATO’s training mission in Iraq must come from country’s government

Amidst growing tension over the latest developments in the Middle East, following the killing of Iran’s military leader Qassem Soleimani…
More
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 