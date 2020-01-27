National Security Council meets over spread of new coronavirus

The country’s National Security Council addressed the spread of the new coronavirus at its extraordinary meeting on Monday. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš later told journalists that he wants to improve measures taken at Prague’s international airport to ensure the public feels safe.

The fast-spreading infection, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, has killed more than 80 people in China and infected at least 3,000 globally since its discovery in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Eva Gottvaldová, the Czech Republic’s chief hygiene officer, said blanket screening of patients arriving from the affected areas wouldn’t make sense at the moment, but random checks are already being carried out focusing on people who are showing symptoms of the disease.

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said there were no immediate plans to cancel flights from China. However, Prague Airports has singled out two special exists for flights from China, which will be regularly disinfected.