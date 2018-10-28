National Museum re-opens to general public

The historic building of the National Museum, which was ceremonially opened by Czech and Slovak top officials and visiting foreign dignitaries on Saturday, opened its doors to the general public at precisely 10 am on Sunday. Despite heavy rain people queued up for the opportunity to be among the first to see it.

The museum, which underwent a complex renovation over the past three and a half years, offers visitors an exhibition documenting the coexistence of Czechs and Slovaks in the 20th century.

The museum opened with a special ceremony and video-mapping show also highlighting the milestones of the country’s common history. It will be free of charge to visitors until the end of the year.