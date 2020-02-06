National Museum now accessible via Google Street View

The National Museum in Prague has become available for exploration via Google Street View. As of Thursday, users can take a virtual tour of the building, including the Pantheon, the dome and the building’s second floor, which is not accessible to the public.

All of the Czech Republic’s UNESCO heritage sites as well as many castles and natural sites are now accessible via Google’s mapping service, which was first launched 15 years ago.

Among the Czech Republic’s most visited sites on Google Street View are Prague Castle, the South Bohemian town of Český Krumlov and the centre of the Czech capital.