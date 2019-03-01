National Museum in Prague re-opens to public after month-long closure

The National Museum in Prague re-opened to the public on Friday after a month-long temporary closure. Visitors will have the chance to access the dome, which offers a spectacular view of Wenceslas Square, as well as the newly-roofed courtyard.

The newly-renovated historical building symbolically re-opened to the public on October 28th on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia, after being closed for seven years.

Nearly 300,000 people visited the National Museum before the end of the year, when admission was free of charge.