National Museum in Prague re-opens for public after month-long closure

The National Museum in Prague re-opens for the public on Friday after a month-long temporary closure. For the first time, visitors will have a chance to access the dome, which offers an extraordinary view of Wenceslas Square, as well as the newly roofed courtyard.

The renovated historical building symbolically re-opened to the public on October 28th on the occasion of the celebrations marking 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia, after being closed for seven years.

Nearly 300,000 people visited the National Museum before the end of the year, when access was free of charge.