National Museum discovers previously unknown recording of first Czechoslovak President T. G. Masaryk

Curators at the National Museum have discovered a previously unknown recording of the first Czechoslovak president Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk’s voice while they were digitising the museum’s archive. The 12 minute-long sound is from the president’s speech at Prague Castle on March 7, 1930, when he was celebrating his 80th birthday.

The speech contains the president’s views on the need for schooling reform and education in general. Many of its quotes are timeless, according to National Museum director Michal Lukeš.

Along with other phonographic rollers, the recording was handed over to the National Museum by Czechoslovak Radio in 1966, with the radio unaware of what they contained.