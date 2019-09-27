National Library showcasing rare manuscripts from age of Wenceslas IV

The Czech National Library is displaying six rare historical manuscripts from the turn of the 14th and 15th centuries to mark the 600th anniversary of the death of King Wenceslas IV.

The manuscripts, normally kept in the library vault, will be on display at Prague’s Klementinum on Friday and Saturday only.

Wenceslas IV had amassed a huge collection of books with the aim of establishing a library to rival those of royals in France. But it is thought to have either been stolen or destroyed by Hussites.