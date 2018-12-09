National Gallery unveils plans for upcoming season

Sculptures by Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti and an exhibition of French Expressionists will be among the highlights of the upcoming season at the Prague National Gallery, Czech Radio reported on Saturday.

The main attraction will be the large-scale Giacometti exhibition, starting in July 2019, prepared in collaboration with the Paris Giacometti Foundation. The sculptures will be shown together with works by the Czech artist Olbram Zoubek.

In addition, the National Gallery is planning a major show of Renaissance and Baroque paintings as well as an exhibition of works from 1796 to 1918 entitled "The Art of the Longest Century". After the 2019 season, the National Gallery's Trade Fair Palace will undergo a major renovation.